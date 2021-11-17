Three Big Ten Teams In Top 10 In Week Two AP Poll

The Week Two AP Poll was released on Monday and five Big Ten teams were fortunate enough to make the cut. It’s an impressive achievement for the league and could position things well as the season begins and we approach March.

Here is where the Big Ten landed:

Week Two AP Poll:

No. 4 - Michigan

No. 6 - Purdue

No. 10 - Illinois

No. 19 - Ohio State

No. 20 - Maryland

Receiving Votes: Indiana, Michigan State, Iowa, Rutgers

While it’s disappointing teams like Indiana and Michigan State couldn’t make a cut, there’s still a lot to like here. The Big Ten landed three teams in the top 10 and four in the top 20. And it genuinely feels like some of these teams might be underrated. For example, KenPom’s preseason rankings had seven teams in the top 25. Of course, it will be interesting to see how everything shakes out in the months ahead.