2023 Four-Star Combo Guard George Washington III Commits To Ohio State

Earlier this month, the Ohio State Buckeyes got some exciting news as 2023 prospect George Washington III announced his commitment to the program. Washington should add some nice skill in the backcourt for Chris Holtmann in what figures to be an interesting group for the program.

Washington comes out of Louisville, Kentucky and is rated as a four-star prospect and the second-best player in the State of Kentucky by 247Sports. The recruiting site lists him at 6-foot-2 and 165 pounds. Along with Ohio State, he also has offers from schools including Auburn, Louisville, and Tennessee among others.

On the court, Washington has many similarities to the recently departed Duane Washington. He can play at both the one and two spots and has a unique combination of court vision and passing. Washington still needs to improve as a defender and with his strength in attacking, but there’s a lot to like.

With Washington’s commitment, Ohio State now has the nation’s third best 2023 recruiting class. Washington is the lone commitment, but fans have to be confident Holtmann and his staff aren’t done yet.