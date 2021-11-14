Michigan Offers 2023 Five-Star Small Forward Marquis Cook

Earlier this month, the Michigan Wolverines put out a key offer in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Juwan Howard and his staff decided to offer 2023 prospect Marquis Cook.

blessed to receive an offer from the University Of Michigan @JuwanHoward pic.twitter.com/fcG5Ox6HoU — Marquis Cook™️ (@marquiscookk) November 8, 2021

Cook comes out of Chandler, Arizona and is currently ranked as a five-star prospect and the top player in the State of Arizona by 247Sports. There’s little debating Cook will be one of the top players in the entire 2023 cycle. Along with Michigan, he also currently has offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, and Kentucky among others.

Michigan currently has no commitments in the program’s 2023 recruiting class, though the Wolverines have recruited exceptionally well since Howard arrived on campus, including the nation’s top class in the 2021 cycle. Adding a prospect like Cook would certainly get things rolling in 2023 and build what could be a special class in Ann Arbor. Of course, any decision will likely be some time off as Cook currently has no Crystal Ball selections on 247Sports.