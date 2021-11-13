 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2024 Small Forward Morez Johnson Commits To Illinois

The Illini landed a key 2024 pickup.

By Thomas Beindit
NCAA Basketball: Illinois at Purdue Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this month, the Illinois Fighting Illini got some exciting news as 2024 forward Morez Johnson announced his commitment to the program. He figures to provide a key boost to Brad Underwood and his newly configured staff coming off a big season in Champaign.

Johnson comes out of Chicago, Illinois and is currently unrated by 247Sports. The recruiting site also lists him at 6-foot-8 and 205 pounds. Along with Illinois, he also had offers from Florida, Iowa, and Nebraska among others. He figures to be one of the more interesting targets in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

At the moment, Johnson is the lone commitment in the team’s 2024 recruiting class. However, Underwood and his staff have been really active in the cycle and certainly won’t be done anytime soon. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see how that sort out. But fans have to be thrilled with this pickup.

