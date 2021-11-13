2021 Three-Star Shooting Guard Jamarques Lawrence Commits To Nebraska

Recently, the Nebraska Cornhuskers got some exciting news as the program learned that 2022 prospect Jamarques Lawrence would be committing to the program. The exciting development came as the Huskers hope to make progress with head coach Fred Hoiberg moving forward.

Class of 2022 combo guard Jamarques Lawrence has committed to Nebraska he tells @247Sports.



“I'm excited to play in front of the best fans in the country, I’m ready to work, and go Big Red”



Lawrence is listed at 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds by 247Sports and should be one of the more intriguing prospects in the 2022 recruiting class. He comes out of Roselle, New Jersey and is rated as a three-star prospect and a top 10 player in the state. Along with Nebraska, he also had offers from California, DePaul, and Wake Forest among others.

He marks the fourth member of Nebraska’s 2022 recruiting class, which is now ranked 36th nationally by 247Sports. The class features two other three-star commits and one of the best JUCO players in the nation in Blaise Keita. However, expect Hoiberg and his staff to remain active on the recruiting trail. We’ll have to wait and see what kind of mark Lawrence can make in Lincoln next season and beyond.