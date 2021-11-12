The Big Ten only had one game on Thursday night, but it was a pretty intriguing matchup between Maryland and George Washington. The game ended up being pretty competitive, with Maryland only taking control late.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-No. 21 Maryland Terrapins 71, George Washington Colonials 64

The Terps cruised to an easy win on Tuesday night at home against Quinnipiac, but things got tougher on Thursday as Maryland hosted George Washington. While Maryland was favored heavily before tip, George Washington actually ended up leading at halftime, thanks in large part to a big night from Joe Bamisile.

In the second half, things remained pretty competitive before Maryland gradually pulled away for the win. Qudus Wahab led the way with 18 points and 15 rebounds. There’s little debating Wahab has been the bright spot for the Terps so far this season, scoring 17 points in each of Maryland’s first two games.

The win pushes Maryland to 2-0 on the season, but fans probably won’t feel too good about it so far. The team showed some real flaws on Thursday night, particularly on the offensive end of the floor. Maryland finished with 0.97 points per possession and Eric Ayala had an underwhelming showing with 11 points on 15 attempts and five turnovers.

Maryland will return to action on Saturday at home against Vermont. This figures to be another step up in competition, so the Terps will need to be better to get to 3-0.