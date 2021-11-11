The college basketball season officially tipped off earlier this week and it’s been quite a thrill for the conference so far. Fans have gotten to return to the arenas and we’ve gotten to see some great matchups. Things will now continue on Thursday as Maryland returns to action after a win earlier this week.

Let’s take a look at the schedule.

Game of the Day:

-George Washington Colonials at No. 21 Maryland Terrapins

Time/TV: 6:30PM ET (BTN)

6:30PM ET (BTN) KenPom Spread: Maryland by 20

Much like Maryland’s matchup on Tuesday, this one figures to be a mismatch. The Terps will enter as significant favorites and should cruise to a victory. George Washington enters the game at 1-0, but is coming off a brutal 5-12 season where the team didn’t beat a single top 100 opponent. And few things on the roster look markedly better this year.

For Maryland, the key players to watch will be Joe Bamisile and Ricky Lindo. They had quality performances in the team’s opener and will be hoping to continue that play into Thursday night’s matchup. George Washington also has some size, with Noel Brown playing at center at 6-foot-11. That should separate the Colonials from many of the overmatched mid majors Maryland will see this season. It should be another chance for Qudus Wahab to prove himself to Terp fans.

Again, this should be a relatively straightforward game for the Terps. Fans will hope the team can get up double-digits and start unloading the bench. It also could be another chance to see how Fatts Russell is working into the lineup. He had a nice debut on Tuesday with 12 points and four assists.

Pick: Maryland

***

Record Against The Spread: 1-2-0