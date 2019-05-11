Iowa’s Isaiah Moss to enter Transfer Portal

After his redshirt Junior season with the Iowa Hawkeyes, guard Isaiah Moss has put his name into the transfer portal and has many options already in mind.

The 6-foot-5 guard out of Chicago, Illinois sat fifth in points per game in the starting lineup, shooting over .400 from the three-point line. He started all 35 games for a 23-12 Hawkeye team that advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament this season.

With Moss being a redshirt junior, he has already seen his normally scheduled four years at Iowa and will transfer as a Grad student allowing him to play right away next season.

With already losing junior leading scorer Tyler Cook to the NBA Draft after this season, this will pose another detrimental loss to Fran McCaffery’s team. Iowa will return second and third leading scorers, center Luka Garza and guard Jordan Bohannon next season.

According to a tweet from CBS Sport’s Jon Rothstein, Moss already has numerous school in mind including fellow Big Ten teams Illinois and Minnesota, along with Arkansas, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Iowa State, and Louisville.

Iowa grad transfer Isaiah Moss tells me he will visit Arkansas this weekend. Arizona State, Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa State, Cincinnati, and Louisville also showing interest. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 9, 2019

While it is unsure where Moss will end up, BT Powerhouse will keep you updated on his interests, offers and decision.