Nick Ward Expected To Play In Big Ten Tournament

The Spartans will get some major help this week.

By Thomas Beindit
Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan State Spartans got some good news on Monday as Tom Izzo announced that junior forward Nick Ward would be returning for the 2019 Big Ten Tournament. Ward has missed the last five games with injury.

Here is what Izzo had to say on the topic:

There’s little denying that this is huge news for the Spartans. Ward averaged 15.1 points and 6.6 rebounds this season. He was a major contributor upfront and most anticipate that he will be a key factor in whether Michigan State can make a March run.

All told, Spartan fans have to be excited about this news. The rest of the Big Ten likely isn’t quite as thrilled to hear this.

