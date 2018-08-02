Indiana Hoosiers Have Busy Week on the Recruiting Trail

Archie Miller has had no hesitation in making some aggressive moves in recruiting. It was clear from the moment that he arrived that he was looking to rebuild a slightly damaged Indiana Hoosiers brand with top tier talent combined with his exceptional coaching ability.

On Tuesday, the Indiana Hoosiers and Archie Miller took one more aggressive step for the future of Indiana basketball in offering Old Redford power forward Isaiah Jackson a scholarship. The Hoosiers join some other national powerhouse names such as Michigan State, Syracuse and Louisville in the pursuit of the 6’9”, 190 pound prospect.

From Detroit, Jackson is ranked by 247 Sports as the 17th overall player in the class and the third ranked power forward. It appears at this point that Tom Izzo and Michigan State are the favorites to get the blue chip player, but as a junior there is still plenty of time for movement in those rankings.

Sunday afternoon, the Hoosiers offered a four star point guard from Saint Louis in Caleb Love. The 6’3”, 170 pound point is the 36th ranked player in the 2020 class by 247 Sports as well as the fourth ranked point guard. He has offers from Texas, Butler, Oklahoma State and Illinois, to name a few. Indiana has a rich history of point guard play from Isiah Thomas to Yogi Ferrell, and Love could be a piece of that history if he were to commit.

On Friday of last week, the Hoosiers went out and offered a rising name in the 2020 class in Nimari Burnett. A four star prospect, Burnett has now picked up offers from Indiana, Ohio State and Arizona State just in the past week. Burnett is a 6’3”, 180 pound combo type guard from Napa, California where he plays for Prolific Prep. He is currently ranked 48th in the country by 247 Sports and is the 13th ranked shooting guard.

It doesn’t seem very likely that the Hoosiers will land Burnett, but it is certainly encouraging to see the level of aggressiveness in going after guys that they think will contribute to the winning culture they are looking to establish.

A college basketball program is built in the summer through both recruiting and player development, and Archie Miller and his staff are looking to excel in both of those areas. It will certainly be an exciting year to see how much better the guys that they have there already become while at the same time seeing who else they can bring in for the future to continue the hopeful success.