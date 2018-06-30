Columbia Transfer Jaron Faulds Commits To Michigan Wolverines

Earlier this week, the Michigan Wolverines got some exiting news as Columbia transfer Jaron Faulds announced that he would be joining the program. Faulds joins what projects to be one of the better rosters in the Big Ten over the next few years.

Faulds is listed at 6-foot-10 and 220 pounds. He grew up in Holt, Michigan before committing to Columbia and playing one season for the Lions. During that season, he saw action in 26 games and averaged 4.5 points per game. Highlights included 17 points against Albany and 12 points against Quinnipiac.

And now, Faulds will join Michigan’s roster as a preferred walk-on. It seems likely that he will eventually receive some type of scholarship, but he will at least start out in this fashion. He will have to sit out next season due to NCAA transfer rules and will have three years of eligibility remaining afterward.

Head coach John Beilein said the following about the addition in a program release:

“We are pleased to announce the addition of Jaron to our roster for this upcoming season,” said Beilein. “He has a lot of potential and brings collegiate experience to this young team. With a lot of hard work, he will play an important role in our team’s development and future success in the years to come.”

By any reasonable measure, this is a really nice addition for Beilein and his staff. Faulds isn’t an elite prospect, but he’s a college player with size and experience. Adding that kind of player as a walk-on is always going to be a good move. Michigan should get a quality scout team member from day one and someone who can emerge down the line once he gets further experience.

No one can be sure how Faulds will progress once he arrives at Michigan, but Wolverine fans should be excited about adding another talented piece to the roster.