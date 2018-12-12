Former Ohio State Forward Micah Potter Transfers To Wisconsin

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard announced that 6-foot-9 forward Micah Potter would be transferring to the Badgers from the Ohio State Buckeyes on Monday.

Potter, who appeared in 59 games for the Buckeyes, will sit out the remainder of the season and basically the non-conference portion of next season. He will be eligible to suit up for the Badgers starting in December 2019.

Potter averaged 4.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 12 minutes of action last season. He scored a career-high 17 against Texas Southern.

According to an article on the official Wisconsin basketball website, Potter seemed at home in Madison from the start of the transfer process.

“Wisconsin had my heart from the get-go...Wisconsin has the prototypical style of play for a guy with my skill set. That was a big thing. Another thing was how I would fit in with the team and my future teammates. Brad Davison was my host for the visit and he had a big impact. He made me feel at home through the whole process.”

Inter-conference transfers are a rare thing and something the Big Ten has not restricted recently. Good for Coach Holtmann and Buckeyes not to throw any snark about this, and support Potter in the decision. Sounds like the kid still has an affinity for Ohio State (he is an Ohio-native), but has more of a playing opportunity at Wisconsin.

The other destination that appeared to be in the running was Vanderbilt, which Potter visited earlier this fall.