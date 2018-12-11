Indiana, Michigan, Purdue and Wisconsin Split Week Five Big Ten Honors

The Big Ten released its weekly award winners for week five of the regular season and three teams ended up splitting the awards. Purdue’s Carsen Edwards and Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ were named Co-Big Ten Players of the Week and Indiana’s Romeo Langford and Michigan’s Ignas Brazdeikis were named Co-Big Ten Freshmen of the Week.

Edwards came up big in Purdue’s win over Maryland on Thursday night and followed that up with a 40-point performance on the road against Texas on Sunday. All told, he averaged 30.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game last week. This is the fourth time that he’s earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors in his career.

Similarly, Happ had a huge week as well. During Wisconsin’s split, he averaged 27.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. This is the sixth time that he has been named Big Ten Player of the Week in his career.

Finally, Brazdeikis and Langford split the Freshman of the Week honors. Langford averaged 19.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in two wins for the Hoosiers and Brazdeikis averaged 20.0 points and 5.0 rebounds for the Wolverines. This is the second time Langford has won the award and the second time Brazdeikis has won this award.