Wisconsin Badgers Land Transfer Trevor Anderson

The Wisconsin men’s basketball team has been busy adding guards this spring. The Badgers got another one in the fold on Tuesday, as Trevor Anderson announced his decision to transfer to the Badgers.

In his announcement on Twitter, Anderson said that it has also been his dream to play for Wisconsin. It’ll be a short trip for Anderson, a Stevens Point, Wisconsin native who is coming off his freshman season at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

The 6-foot-2 guard put together a solid season before it was cut short after 20 games due to a back injury. Anderson started all 20 games in which he was in uniform, averaging 9.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

Anderson spent the bulk of his time playing point guard, but also showed his shooting ability, connecting on 37.6 percent (35-for-93) of his 3-point attempts. That will come in handy for a Wisconsin team that can rely heavily on outside shooting at times.

Wisconsin offered Anderson a preferred walk-on spot out while he was in high school at Stevens Point. However, Anderson took the scholarship at Green Bay prior to his senior season, then went out and averaged 24.6 points and 4.4 assists on the way to sharing Wisconsin’s Mr. Basketball honors with teammate Sam Hauser, who is now at Marquette.

Anderson will have to sit out next season due to NCAA transfer rules. He’ll be eligible for three seasons, starting with the 2018-19 campaign. Wisconsin’s lack of guard depth will likely improve by then, but the Badgers are currently looking to replace two-year starters Bronson Koenig and Zak Showalter.

When Anderson is eligible to play, guards D’Mitrik Trice and Brevin Pritzl will be entering their junior seasons. Brad Davison, Kobe King and walk-on Walt McGrory will be heading into their sophomore years, while Tyler Herro will be an incoming freshman.